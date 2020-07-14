Masks required to enter Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Face masks will now be required to enter Kentucky Kingdom and must be worn in certain areas of the park, according to Kentucky Kingdom officials.
A spokesperson for the amusement park said in addition to entering the park, masks will be required inside any of the indoor retail shops and restaurants. Masks may be removed on the midways.
Kentucky Kingdom already had precautions in place, like taking people’s temperatures before they entered the park. There are also hand sanitizing stations and markers are on the ground to make sure everyone stands in lines six feet apart.
