Motorcyclist killed, officer injured while attempting to render aid in Elizabethtown

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died and an officer was seriously injured following a crash in Elizabethtown.
The motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62, in front of Central Hardin High School, around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department Officer John Thomas.
Thomas said an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was nearby when the crash happened and stopped to render aid. While she was out of her vehicle, the driver of a Ford F-150 swerved to avoid the SUV and motorcycle and hit the officer.
Thomas said the officer suffered serious injuries. He said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.
