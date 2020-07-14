New documents confirm city was working with LMPD on Elliott Avenue Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New documents obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirm the City’s Office of Community Development was working with LMPD on Elliott Avenue, the place where Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend lived.
The documents are part of a presentation expected to be given to Metro Council’s Government Accountability Committee. They are in response to demands the council members made to Mayor Greg Fischer to release related information about the project.
A recently amended lawsuit on Taylor’s behalf claims a development was behind the warrants executed on Jamarcus Glover’s home at 2424 Elliott Avenue.
The new documents include a timeline of events showing that LMPD’s Place Based Investigations squad, which also was named on the warrants on Glover’s home, began working on Elliott Avenue in December 2019. The timeline said PBI identified multiple individuals suspected of dealing drugs out of one or more homes on the street.
On Dec. 30, a warrant was served on Glover’s home, which resulted in his arrests and those of a few others.
The documents also include a letter dated July 2020, which explains the Elliott Avenue Project:
“Today, a handful of occupied homes sit among vacant houses and empty lots,” the letter stated. “Within the past two years, the Department of Develop Louisville’s Office of Community Development (OCD) and Keeping It Real, Inc., a local nonprofit partner, have intervened in an effort to stabilize and reinvigorate this residential community within West Louisville.”
“City and neighborhood stakeholders know the redevelopment challenges facing Elliott Ave -- unusually high levels of criminal activity, property vacancy and abandonment, and a lack of neighborhood resources.”
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained a similarly-worded letter explaining the Elliott Avenue Project through sources a few weeks ago, before the news of the development broke. The two letters share much of the same language with some paragraphs being exact copies.
However, on the newly released letter to council members, one line is omitted:
“The Office of Community Development (OCD), in partnership with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) continue to explore crime reduction measures on Elliott Avenue with an emphasis on place-based crime prevention strategies.”
