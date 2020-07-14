Oldham Co. Board of Education to vote whether masks should be added to student dress code

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents in Oldham County can give their thoughts on changes being made to students’ upcoming school year.
The Oldham County Board of Education will be voting whether the dress code should be changed to include masks and to vote on the implementation of a virtual academy for the district.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Arvin Education Center in Buckner. Parents can speak at the meeting but have to email questions in advance.
Questions for the board can be emailed to inpersonexpression@oldham.kyschools.us.
A brief health screening will also be done on every attendee before entering the meeting.
