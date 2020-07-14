Oldham County Board of Education votes mandated masks for K-12, virtual learning option for upcoming school year

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Board of Education voted on several items relating to the upcoming school year, including mask requirements and an online learning option.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, several parents and staff voiced their concerns on in-person learning for the upcoming school year, including social distancing requirements and the possibility for a virtual academy option for students.
The board unanimously approved calls to action for adding mask requirements to the dress code for Kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as a consideration for an online learning option for the upcoming year.
Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible during class settings.
Details for the virtual academy will be released on Thursday, according to a tweet from Oldham County Schools.
