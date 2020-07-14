Police: Former NKY teacher exchanged ‘disturbing’ messages with underage girl

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has been charged with trying to convince a 17-year-old Northern Kentucky girl to have sex with him, according to Erlanger police.
Seydrick Walker, 28, is a former Lloyd High School substitute teacher, police say. He was employed by the Erlanger Elsmere School District from October 2018-May 2020.
Police say they received word July 3 from a parent who said a man had been messaging her daughter on Facebook.
“It was on Facebook messenger,” Det. Kyle Thornberry told FOX19 NOW Monday. “It was black and white, and it was all right there. Yes, it was very disturbing.”
Thornberry explains Walker persuaded the teen to send him nude photos and that the two messaged for two months before the teen’s mother discovered the messages in July.
“She was very upset, obviously, like any concerned mother would be,” Thornberry said. “Not only is your daughter talking to an adult male, it’s a teacher, It’s somebody you trust and someone who’s supposed to take care of your child while she’s at school.”
Walker made frequent comments indicating he wanted to have sex with her and at least once asked where she was located so he could meet her, according to police.
An Erlanger police investigation led to an interview with Walker, during which he confessed to messaging the girl and requesting nude photos. He reportedly told police he met the girl while teaching at Lloyd High School and that he wanted to meet her so they could have sex.
Erlanger-Elsmere Schools released the following statement to FOX19 NOW Monday night:
“On July 3, we received a phone call informing us that a former employee had initiated inappropriate contact with a student in our district. We immediately advised the family to contact Erlanger Police.
“The Erlanger Police Department has since announced the arrest of Seydrick Walker, a former teacher at Lloyd Memorial High School.
“Since receiving the initial report, we have worked diligently to assist police in their investigation and have completed all necessary legal reporting. We will continue to fully cooperate with Erlanger Police Department’s ongoing investigation and will provide any possible support to our students and their families.
“As always, the safety and security of all students is of utmost importance in our school district. In addition, we are thankful for strong partnerships with local law enforcement and children’s service agencies.”
Police are working to find out if there are other potential victims out there.
“At this time we have no reason to believe that any other children have been victimized by Mr. Walker, but we don’t know what we don’t know, so we’re asking to push this out to as many people as we can,” Thornberry said.
Walker has been charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities as well as possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, police say.
He is currently being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Police are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this case or other potential victims, you’re urged to contact Det. Kyle Thornberry at 859.727.2920 or kyle.thornberry@erlangerpd.com.
