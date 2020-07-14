Porsha Williams of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was arrested while protesting for Breonna Taylor outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.
At least 87 people were arrested at the demonstration Tuesday. Williams’ exact charges have not been released, though LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington confirmed each person arrested at the protest was charged
Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who served a drug warrant at her apartment in March. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he first shot at the officers, who he believed were home intruders, when the officers shot back, striking and killing Taylor. Walker was not hurt.
