Portion of I-64 in Indiana reopen after cattle hauler overturns

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – Several cows had to be corralled after a cattle hauler overturned on Interstate 64.
The hauler overturned around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the 107 mile-marker, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.
Forty of the 92 cows were released from the truck in the crash and wandered the roadway before they were corralled.
Huls said 16 cows died in the crash and three were unaccounted for. Anyone who sees a loose cow is asked to call 911.
The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.
The roadway was reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.