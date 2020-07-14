Protesters gather outside AG Daniel Cameron’s house; some led away in handcuffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters have gathered outside a house just recently purchased by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Several dozen protesters were seen sitting in the front yard of Cameron’s new home in Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood. Several others were seen on WAVE 3 News’ Facebook Live stream of the incident (watch below) being walked off in handcuffs by LMPD officers.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment back in March. Monday brought the four-month mark of her death, and the three officers who fired their weapons that night remain uncharged.
WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly reported that Tuesday’s protest “has been the most organized, professional protest I’ve seen on either side since this all started.” Protests began around Louisville in late May, mostly in support of Taylor, but more recently, protesters have targeted Cameron, LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Until Freedom, a national protest organization, is in Louisville this week and is one of the groups behind the planning of Tuesday’s march to Cameron’s house, Mattingly reported. He also said the group has coached protesters on how to act, what not to do, etc. Some of those who have gathered are from Louisville; others are not, Mattingly reported.
Cameron just closed on the house on July 2, according to PVA records. He announced Monday -- for the second time -- that his office’s investigation into the Taylor killing is still ongoing, urging interested parties to remain patient.
