StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

The heat and humidity join forces starting tomorrow. This means just the heat part will be an issue today :)
As we increase the moisture in the air, a front will approach by early Thursday to spark showers and thunderstorms. While there are questions on the front placement and how much moisture will surge in ahead of it, the building heat/humidity combo could certainly lead to a few intense thunderstorms with wind/hail threats.
The first chance looks to be from “leftovers” from St. Louis thunderstorms late Wednesday night. They will approach from the northwest but if our moisture has lagged locally in building in, they will basically “dry up”. We’ll need to monitor our NW counties especially for any issues that may develop in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.
Otherwise, the front looks to be close by as we heat up again Thursday afternoon for more thunderstorms to develop right over the area. Again, some could be severe.
The front will linger into the weekend but the building heat will likely push it north enough that the heat and heat index, will become the bigger headlines.
The video will cover this PLUS an update to the long term video coming out today as well.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.