Attorney says Hankison wants appeal hearing after criminal investigation is complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was fired following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor delayed a hearing to get his job back.
Brett Hankison's attorney told the Police Merit Board Tuesday his client was appealing his firing but wanted the hearing to happen after the criminal investigation is complete. Hankison was officially fired from LMPD in June.
An investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit found that on March 13, Hankison violated 14 counts of the department’s standard operating procedures when he “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s apartment while he and two other detectives were serving a no-knock warrant.
His termination letter said Hanksion’s actions “displayed and extreme indifference to the value of human life” and “created a substantial danger of death and serious injury” to Taylor and the three occupants of the neighboring apartment.
