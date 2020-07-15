Baffert responds to Arkansas suspension

(WAVE) - Bob Baffert plans to appeal a decision from the Arkansas Racing Commission. It’s a decision that has him facing a 15 day suspension.
“We were very disappointed because we explained how it happened,” Baffert told WAVE 3 Sports. “We had scientists and everything and unfortunately it was an innocent mistake by my assistant, Jimmy Barnes, who happened to be wearing a patch in days prior to the race, and that’s how the lidocaine actually got on the horse, because he put tongue ties on the horse and it just shows you how the sensitivity of the test came up in picograms.”
Two Baffert runners, Gamine and Charlatan, both winners at Oaklawn Park on May 2, had those wins vacated after two samples tested positive for lidocaine. Charlatan won a division of the Arkansas Derby and was considered a top contender for Kentucky Derby 146.
“One picogram is like a grain of sand in your pool,” Baffert added, “but the headline is that the horses had these positives. We’ll appeal it and tell our story again and see what happens.”
Gamine won impressively in her last race, the Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park on June 20. She cruised home by almost 19 lengths.
Charlatan is off the Kentucky Derby trail after suffering a lower leg injury. He is expected to return to training later this year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.