Bob Baffert: Arkansas racing officials suspend legendary horse trainer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.
Oaklawn Park stewards found Baffert broke the rules with Charlatan and Gamine, two horses that tested positive for lidocaine, after winning races at the Arkansas track in May.
Lidocaine is a widely-used anesthetic in racing that can act as a masking agent.
The commission disqualified both horses and took away their earnings.
Baffert said this month that he believes both horses were “unknowingly and innocently” exposed to the drug by one of his stable employees, who was using a lidocaine patch himself for a back injury.
Baffert’s American Pharoah broke horse racing’s 37-year Triple Crown draught in 2015. The trainer then repeated the feat in 2018 with Justify.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.