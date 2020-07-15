Continued COVID-19 spread puts more pressure on labs to quickly process results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As cases of the coronavirus are on the rise, a Mount Washington lab has gone from limited testing a few months ago, to now having its hands full.
Whether it’s tests for first responders or for people who have come into contact with someone with COVID-19, more tests are needed, and labs around the commonwealth and around the country are just trying to keep up.
“It feels like I’m living a science fiction movie,” said Jennifer Bolus, the managing partner for Bluewater Diagnostics.
That’s because there was a supply shortage back in March, and Bluewater was rationing 300 swabs. When the supply chain opened up, COVID-19 testing ramped up, making life surreal for 55 employees working in the company’s Mount Washington lab.
“We’ve got two PhDs on staff, three molecular chemists and a very tenured chemistry department,” Bolus said.
Now testing about 1,000 people a day, the company operates in Lexington and Louisville. It has 12 locations in Jefferson County from Fairdale to East Louisville to Portland. Bolus said Bluewater tests for family health centers and health departments and continues to expand.
“We probably had 15 employers call us yesterday,” she said. “We’re now starting to get private schools calling, wanting guidance.”
Bolus also said schools are calling to ask, “How do we manage this?"
At a time when lab results nationwide are taking longer than five-to-seven days, Bolus said Bluewater usually gets results out in 24 to 48 hours from the time the test arrives to the lab, but she understands why labs in general are having delays.
“The number of tests that are coming in is causing them to get backlogged because the instruments can only run so much capacity,” she said.
Another reason? Some patients might not give all their information or an e-mail address. She said sometimes that causes delays for their lab, too.
“We don’t have a means to communicate that result back,” Bolus said, adding that the only other thing that might cause them a slight delay is Bluewater reruns 10 percent of its tests for accuracy. To make sure it can keep up with current demand, Bluewater is considering adding a second shift.
