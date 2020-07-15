FORECAST: Showers, storms for some overnight and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms moving in overnight will impact parts of WAVE Country. The highest rain totals will reside across southern Indiana. These storms will weaken by the time they reach Louisville. It will be milder with low temperatures in the 70s.
We’ll keep a small shower chance for our area Thursday morning, but it will be central and southern Kentucky’s turn for scattered storms as they pop up in the afternoon. This round may miss Louisville entirely. Highs will be well into the 90s again. Most of Thursday’s storms will be dissipating and pushing south of our area by Thursday night, but a small shower chance can’t be ruled out in Southern Kentucky during this time.
Lows will be muggy again in the mid-70s by Friday morning. The scattered storm chance returns Friday afternoon, but a lot of it may be south of Louisville depending on the location of the previous day’s cool front. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Scattered thunderstorms will linger into the weekend with highs holding in the 90s.
