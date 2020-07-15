1 found shot, killed in Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A person was found dead in a Louisville alley Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to a report of a person down in the 700 block of 32nd Street, in the west alley, around 8 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found a female had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age have not been released.
Mitchell said police do not have any suspects.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
