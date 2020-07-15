Gov. Holcomb announces plans for PPE in schools as Indiana stalls at ‘Stage 4.5′ of reopening plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana will stay at stage 4.5 until at least the end of July, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in a news conference on Wednesday.
The governor’s decision was announced as he confirmed for the second week in a row, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has increased. The State of Indiana reported 700 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 53,370. Ten additional people died in the state, with 2,592 deaths statewide.
As case numbers continue to rise, the state has experienced testing supply issues and longer wait times for test results.
The governor also said his goal is to resume in-person instruction, but only when it is safe to do so. Holcomb said he has met with state health officials, school districts, and school nurses to create a plan for back to school time in Indiana, including how to handle a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the classroom.
Holcomb plans to help students and teachers receive supplies they need to stay safe once in-person instruction resumes. State health officials plan to distribute 3 million masks to students. Schools can purchase personal protective equipment for teachers through the CARES Act.
More details about Indiana’s back to school plans and procedures will be announced later this week.
