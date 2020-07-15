Hundreds of counterfeit items seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Hundreds of counterfeit items, including shoes and jewelry, were discovered in a shipment that was seized in Louisville.
The shipment from Hong Kong was seized on June 29 after it was mis-manifested as a belt, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
The shipment contained 16 Gucci belts, four Rolex watches, four Cartier watches, two Panerai Luminor watches, five pairs of Tory Burch sandals, eight Louis Vuitton belts, 19 Louis Vuitton bracelets, 48 pairs Chanel earrings, six pairs of Gucci sandals, 73 Louis Vuitton Leather bracelets, 33 Gucci bracelets, 31 Louis Vuitton necklaces, 20 Chanel scarves, 20 Louis Vuitton scarves 10 Gucci scarves and one pair of Fendi shoes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“Our officers are vigilant and conduct these seizures to protect the American economy,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “This seizure demonstrates that no matter what trick criminals use, our officers will always find it and put a stop to this illegal activity.”
Officers said if the sandals were real, the MSRP would be $371, 365.
