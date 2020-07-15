Investigation shows TARC’s former director spent thousands of taxpayer money on trips across the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer claimed the city was strapped for funds, another official was spending thousands of taxpayer dollars traveling around the country, WAVE 3 News’ latest Troubleshooter investigation found.
It’s been months since WAVE 3 News exposed sexual harassment allegations against former TARC director Ferdinand Risco by women in Louisville and Atlanta. The scandal led to Risco’s abrupt resignation back in February.
Since then, WAVE 3 News filed 10 open records requests following several leads from sources. The documents recently obtained show Risco tallied up more than $24,000 worth of trips in just nine months, all on the taxpayers’ dime.
TARC issued credit card statements from April 2019 through December 2019 that showed flight and hotel payments for numerous cities including Ontario, Canada; New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Tampa and Atlanta, where he had a second home and traveled to at least once a month, according to the records.
The July 2019 bill showed five trips to different cities in four weeks, with a $5,300 tab.
The findings made perfect sense to TARC Union President Theo Hamilton.
"Never there," he recalled about Risco. "Absent, always rescheduling meetings because he wasn't there for some reason."
With so much traveling, who was managing TARC?
"What was he doing?" Hamilton asked. "What was he doing in these other five different cities in one month alone?"
Hamilton said during that time that TARC was a mess, and in the middle of a contract dispute while people with disabilities were being left behind.
“Stranded, hundreds of them around the city,” Hamilton said. “Stranded, and come to find out he was at the Super Bowl.”
The credit card statement obtained through the open records did not include any charges for that trip, but it did include information on Risco’s his brand-new, TARC-issued vehicle. The mileage, according to the records, went from 50 miles in November 2018 to 24,612 in February 2020, an average of about 1,600 miles a month.
Risco’s TARC-issued gas card rang up in Tennessee and Georgia, 400 miles away.
Hamilton said he sounded the alarm to Fischer, who appointed Risco as director, but nothing was done.
“He should have been up front, in the mix, finding out what’s going on,” Hamilton said. “Instead of playing damage control now. No, sir, the damage is done. I’m not OK, thank you, Mr. Fischer.”
For months, TARC did not answer WAVE 3 News’ emails or phone calls about the open records requests. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters sent a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General.
The records finally were obtained once TARC’s new attorney signed on and learned of the potential open records violations. The attorney immediately complied, providing responses to all 10 requests.
Tuesday, the investigator appointed by the Metro Council to look into Risco, the sexual harassment allegations and his hiring, gave a presentation to the committee. He also stated the records have been difficult to obtain, adding that the investigation is moving forward while he complies his case.
