Kenny Stills, NFL wide receiver, arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NFL player Kenny Stills was among dozens of people arrested during protests at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home Tuesday.
Stills, who plays for the Houston Texans, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and intimidating a witness.
Stills was one of nearly 100 people arrested as a group of organized protesters marched to Cameron’s newly-purchased home in the Graymoore-Devondale area Tuesday afternoon.
Demonstrators have been marching in support of Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home in March.
More recently, their protests have been calling for police reform, targeting local law enforcement, Cameron and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
One of the three officers who fired their weapons the night of the Taylor killing has been fired, but none has been criminally charged.
Stills, a seven-year NFL veteran, has been outspoken in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, so much so that following the 2018 season, he wondered if NFL teams would stay away from him because he followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead and knelt during the national anthem.
“Injustice to one person is injustice to all,” Stills told TheUndefeated.com in 2019. “If they’ll do that to Kap, they’ll do it to any of us.”
