Kentucky nursing home visitation restrictions lifted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Kentucky families have been waiting for the day nursing homes can allow visitors again.
Restrictions preventing that were lifted Wednesday, but not all longterm-care facilities will be opening their doors as cases continue to climb.
The prolonged pandemic has proven to be painful for some of those taking care of the most vulnerable among us.
The stress is both emotional and financial. Facilities are seeking out PPE and trying to retain workers.
“To be sure that they have enough staff to care for their elders, they’ve been paying hazardous duty pay, bonuses, and that type of thing, to keep staff on because there are a lot of frightened people out there,” said Betsy Johnson, the President of the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities.
Johnson added that so far, 64 percent of coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky have happened in a longterm-care setting, and three employees have died.
The precautions taken at facilities have become critical, which will again be the case beginning Wednesday as skilled nursing facilities are allowed visitors again.
"I know a lot of people are happy," Johnson said. "I do hope family members will understand, if their skilled nursing facility does not open up immediately, it is in order to keep their elders and their loved ones safe."
Johnson said she’s aware of several facilities holding off on visitations.
Other requirements must be met to allow guests to come back again, too.
Skilled nursing facilities must be deficiency-free when it comes to monitored infection control procedures.
The state criteria also details those facilities cannot allow visitations if someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 has been in their building within the past 28 days.
Johnson said if people can be kept physically safe, visits with family could benefit the mental well-being of residents. While the outbreak has been challenging, she said she hopes the world will learn from it.
"I think this is going to change us forever," Johnson said. "I think, hopefully, for the better because for the first time people are really paying attention to eldercare services."
Last month, some smaller facilities were allowed to have visitors. Separate guidelines are still in place for end-of-life visits.
