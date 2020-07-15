KSP: Shepherdsville man fatally shot by troopers after barricading himself in home

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot and killed by troopers after barricading himself inside of a home, according to Kentucky State Police.
Shepherdsville Police Department officers were attempting to make contact with Tyler Blevens, 22, of Shepherdsville, who was wanted on several felony warrants, including wanton endangerment of a police officer, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to KSP.
When officers approached Blevens, police said he barricaded himself inside of a home on Mandarin Court.
KSP’s Special Response Team went to assist Shepherdsville officers around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and continued negotiations with Blevens. KSP said shortly after 6 a.m. Blevens exited the home with a gun and attempted to get in a vehicle. Officers said they told him several times to drop the weapon and he did not respond.
Troopers shot him and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County coroner, according to KSP.
KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the shooting.
