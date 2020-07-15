KSP: Shepherdsville man shot dead by troopers after barricading himself in home

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Troopers shot and killed a man after he barricaded himself inside of a home, Kentucky State Police said.
Shepherdsville Police Department officers were attempting to make contact with Tyler Blevens, 22, of Shepherdsville, who was wanted on several felony warrants, including wanton endangerment of a police officer, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to KSP.
When officers approached Blevens, police said he barricaded himself inside of a home on Mandarin Court.
KSP’s Special Response Team went to assist Shepherdsville officers around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and continued negotiations with Blevens.
“Typically in a situation like this, what will happen is they will try to reach the person on intercom or either by phone, and try to talk to them,” Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp said. “And we always want it to end peacefully. That’s our ultimate objective each and every time.”
Sharp said shortly after 6 a.m. Blevens exited the home with a gun and attempted to get in a vehicle. Officers said they told him several times to drop the weapon and he did not respond.
That’s when troopers shot and killed him.
When asked if Blevens ever pointed the gun at officers, Sharp said the investigation is still ongoing.
“Right now, it’s still early in the investigation,” Sharp said. “That’s what investigators back there are right now trying to do, trying to figure out exactly what happened and what transpired leading up to (the shooting).”
While KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team continued the investigation Wednesday afternoon, neighbors like Devin Childers looked on.
Childers told WAVE 3 News he watched for several hours Tuesday night, as police swarmed the neighborhood. He said he went inside his home before troopers fired shots, but found out what happened in the morning.
“It was a wild scene,” Childers said. “They had snipers set up on the corner down there. We saw several officers with guns walking around. There must’ve been 50-60 cop cars here last night.”
Blevens was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County coroner, according to KSP.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.