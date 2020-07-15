11 Ky. hospitals receive nearly $152M through CARES Act

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Eleven Kentucky hospitals received $151,802,265 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those hospitals include:
- St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead
- UofL Health - Jewish Hospital
- UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
- CHI St. Joseph Mount Sterling
- CHI St. Joseph London
- Methodist Health in Henderson
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Northern Kentucky
- Hardin Memorial Health
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
- Baptist Health - Richmond
They were chosen because of their focus on providing health care to all patients regardless of ability to pay.
The federal funding was distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, as well as the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
“The CARES Act, which was written in my office, was designed to equip our healthcare heroes with the resources to beat this virus. I’m proud Kentucky’s medical professionals are receiving the support they need to help families and save lives,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “With an emphasis on protecting vulnerable Kentuckians, these federal funds can help our Commonwealth’s doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly looking for every opportunity to provide for Kentucky families and communities. Together, we’ll overcome this crisis and safely return to normal.”
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES ACT has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky, so far.
