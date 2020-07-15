Mattresses, couches and other household items left outside Hall of Justice

A group of protesters dropped off several "household items" outside of the hall of justice this morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sydney Harbin | July 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters dropped off several household items outside of the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Carl Yates said the items were dropped off Monday morning around 6 a.m.

Several mattresses, chairs, couches and other furniture were left outside. Some of the items were painted with messages; one mattress read “Black Homes Matter.”

Some of the items were painted with messages against evictions during the pandemic on Monday morning.

The furniture was left there in protest of evictions during COVID-19.

Lt. Col. Yates said the area was cleared by 7 a.m.

No arrests were made.

