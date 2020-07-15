Mattresses, couches and other household items left outside Hall of Justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters dropped off several household items outside of the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Carl Yates said the items were dropped off Monday morning around 6 a.m.
Several mattresses, chairs, couches and other furniture were left outside. Some of the items were painted with messages; one mattress read “Black Homes Matter.”
The furniture was left there in protest of evictions during COVID-19.
Lt. Col. Yates said the area was cleared by 7 a.m.
No arrests were made.
