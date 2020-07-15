Proposed drug & alcohol testing ordinance for LMPD might not be possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee met Wednesday to discuss a proposed ordinance requiring LMPD officers to get drug and alcohol tested after critical incidents.
After realizing none of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death were tested for drugs and alcohol, including Brett Hankison, who disappeared from the scene for several hours after the shooting, Metro Council President David James and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith are pushing for change. However, they’re being cautious of how to do that.
“I absolutely do not want this legislative body to move down a course of action that would be in contradiction of other documents that are already in place,” Sexton-Smith said.
Wednesday’s discussion revealed that’s exactly what this ordinance might do.
“If that were to happen, we would be left with no choice but to file an unfair labor practice claim,” Ryan Nichols said.
Nichols, head of the River City FOP, argues their contract already accounts for broad random drug tests and allows the metro government or an officer’s superior to call for testing in the use of deadly force incident if there’s reasonable suspicion.
“Even if the language mirrored our current contract, it would just remove the ability to negotiate that further without then having to change legislation, so I think that would be very problematic,” Nichols said.
The FOP said creating an ordinance would take away a bargaining chip in police contract talks. However, Nichols and LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder made it clear they have no issue with current testing.
Last year, 575 random drug tests were given. Two of those were for reasonable suspicion and 16 were transfer related. Some units, like narcotics, are tested more frequently. The FOP cited a past incident of an off-duty narcotics detective involved in an off duty shooting who was tested. They say there hasn’t been a positive test since 2013 and don’t normally test for alcohol, but they can.
Schroeder’s concern is with the ordinance’s language.
“So, what I don’t know is if we compel that if that would affect the ability for that to be used in a criminal prosecution,” Schroeder said.
The answer could come from how the ordinance is crafted, making the results of tests only usable in employment-based decisions, not coming up in court. Schroeder says he is willing to discuss reworking the testing policy to avoid an ordinance.
Nichols says the next negotiation on the union’s contract is coming up on July 27th.
