StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

This “boundary” will then slow down and basically linger over the area during the day Thursday. Its exact location is still varying on the short-range data but wherever it does settle...will be the focal point for new development of thunderstorms as we heat up on Thursday. Some with tremendous rainfall rates and lots of cloud-to-ground lightning. In other areas that are too far from this boundary, the heat will remain the bigger headline with mid 90s expected. We’ll keep fine-tuning the setup.