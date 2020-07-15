StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Reaching into the 90s this afternoon with dry weather holding on once again.
That starts to change late tonight into Thursday as a complex of thunderstorms approaches from the west. While it will fade in intensity and coverage as it makes it approach, a few could remain for a heavy rain/small hail threat...especially across Southern Indiana. This would be before sunrise.
This “boundary” will then slow down and basically linger over the area during the day Thursday. Its exact location is still varying on the short-range data but wherever it does settle...will be the focal point for new development of thunderstorms as we heat up on Thursday. Some with tremendous rainfall rates and lots of cloud-to-ground lightning. In other areas that are too far from this boundary, the heat will remain the bigger headline with mid 90s expected. We’ll keep fine-tuning the setup.
The boundary/front will still be around on Friday with its location being determined on how Thursday goes. It will feature the same concerns when it comes to flash flooding as it will be in a nearly due west-east configuration.
Once that front does fade off the map, we enter the true period of the heat wave with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index will likely exceed 100 degrees.
There are signs of another front pushing down later next week to shake things up again, but confidence in the setup that far out is lower than normal.
Have a Goode one!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.