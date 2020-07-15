Tickets on sale for Racing Louisville FC’s inaugural season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC will begin accepting initial payments toward season tickets for the club’s first campaign.
The National Women’s Soccer League is expected to begin play in 2021.
On Wednesday, the club announced fans can put $50 toward their seat inside Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville FC released the team’s crest and colors last week and the organization said it has already surpassed 1,000 season ticket members ahead of next year.
There will be an open house on July 26 for new season ticket holders to check out and reserve their seats.
The date coincides with the NWSL Challenge Cup’s championship game that will be shown on the stadium video board beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets in advance.
