16-year-old killed in West Hill Street shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 16-year-old who was shot and killed has been identified.
Jalen Anthony was shot in the 1200 block of West Hill Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The coroner said he died of multiple rifle wounds.
Louisville Metro police said three additional people, including two other juveniles, were also shot in the Hill Street shooting. Three of the victims were located at a Thorntons gas station at 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway. Those victims were also taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Theirs conditions have not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
