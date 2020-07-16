Beshear: Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void COVID-19 rules, regulations

In a tweet by Beshear Thursday morning he stated, ”I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”