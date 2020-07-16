Beshear, Cameron take battle over COVID-19 rules to Twitter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked a judge to void Beshear’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.
In two tweets by Beshear on Thursday morning he stated, ”I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”
A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center while Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky businesses, according to WAVE 3 News partner WXIX.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Cameron sent three tweets in response to the matter:
“Instead of collaborating with our office and the General Assembly to fix these issues, he’s pointing fingers,” Cameron tweeted about Beshear. “Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law. This Governor should do the same.”
The appeal came after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s public rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open this month, WXIX reported.
The ruling said Beshear’s administration set arbitrary restrictions that could have forced the owners of Florence Speedway and a daycare to lose their businesses.
The decision made in Boone County could have statewide implications.
A 31-page document filed by Cameron Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court states in part, “Although there are nearly 4.5 million people in Kentucky, and state government is composed of three branches of government, with a General Assembly composed of 38 senators and 100 representatives, right now nearly every aspect of the lives and livelihoods of those 4.5 million Kentuckian is purportedly governed by one man, and his political appointees: Governor Andrew Beshear.”
It continues, “Governor Beshear has given little public explanation for the basis of the vast array of executive orders and directives that govern important aspects of the lives of Kentucky’s citizens.”
The document states, “The Governor’s one-size-fits-all approach is entirely arbitrary with respect to those counties, cities, and localities that have not experienced the novel coronavirus in the same way. Sections 1 and 2 of the Kentucky Constitution and KRS Chapter 39A require the Governor to tailor his declaration of a state of emergency, and his response, in a way that reasonably addresses the actual emergency in each locality.”
Beshear is expected to speak at a news conference at 4 p.m.
