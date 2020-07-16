Beshear says if his restrictions are undone, it will be ‘wild west out there'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wasn’t supposed to provide a coronavirus update Thursday, but following his back and forth with Attorney General Daniel Cameron earlier in the day, he put one on the calendar.
Cameron is using the courts to try to block all of Beshear’s current and future restrictions aimed at limiting Kentuckians’ interactions with others as the state tries to curb the spread of the virus that has killed nearly 140,000 Americans and more than 580,000 worldwide.
Beshear cited the carnage in Florida and Arizona as reasons why his restrictions should remain in place.
“Florida’s hospitals have run out of ICU beds,” he said. “They are now having to scramble to try to change beds over. This is when people die because the system is (overrun).
“(Arizona is) bringing in refrigerator trucks becuase they don’t have room in their morgues ... There’s nothing that means that we can’t end up like any of those states if we don’t do the right thing.”
Citing language from Cameron’s filing, Beshear said the attorney general is trying to block “any portions of any executive order.” If Cameron’s request is upheld, “companies wouldn’t have to sanitize or use hand sanitizer. It would be the wild west out there. That’s terrifying, in the middle of a pandemic.”
The governor reported 413 new cases, bringing the state total to 21,083. He also confirmed five new deaths, pushing the fatality total to 650.
Beshear also said the state has tested 507,197 Kentuckians for the coronavirus. The positivity rate has reached 4.38 percent.
“That’s up about 2 percent from three weeks ago, and once it gets over 5 percent, that will be of real concern,” he said.
Beshear added that 418 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Kentucky hospitals, and 92 are in ICUs.
Of the newest cases, 13 are kids under age 5, including two 2-month-old babies. Sixty-nine of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, Beshear said.
“Deaths follow cases,” the governor said. “If we put up a record number of cases, we will see more death. If we have fewer appropriate restrictions and it spreads even more, you know what to expect.”
