Coronavirus testing restarts for residents of Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Trimble Counties

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More coronavirus testing is returning to Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Trimble Counties.
As Kentucky re-opens its economy, more cases are being reported.
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) conducted wide-spread testing throughout May and June in these counties, but had since stopped.
As their counties re-opened they shifted their focus elsewhere, only to return back to testing.
“We ceased the test and redirected our efforts into contact tracing, and slowly re-opening our normal services,” said NCDHD Director Roanya Rice, “but now that we are seeing an increase in our district, I feel that it’s really important that we get involved in testing again.”
Testing is free, at each county’s respective Health Department, and it is limited to people who live or work in Shelby, Spencer, Henry or Trimble Counties.
Dale Simpson of Taylorsville registered for a test the day this program was announced. One key factor for him was his family. “You don’t want to be thinking of that when you see your family,” said Simpson, “whether that’s going to make them sick, hurt them , or kill them. And this just takes that load off your mind, and being so easy, there’s no reason not to do it.”
The NCDHD is encouraging people of all ages get tested, especially as school starts back.
Right now, they're working with school districts to implement different strategies.
“Once [schools] re-open, we’ll have a large role in contact tracing,” said Roanya Rice, “so if they were to have any positive cases, we will be working with them to determine contacts.”
The tests now being conducted by the NCDHD are by appointment only. You can call your local health department to register.
Hours for testing are variable during this time, and that’s why the NCDHD is asking you to make an appointment, as well as to maximize efficiency.
Contact information can be found here.
