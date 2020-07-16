FORECAST: More scattered showers, thunderstorms later today

- THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Flash flooding threat with any thunderstorm that develops SUNDAY & MONDAY: Heat index may reach/exceed 100°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the early morning rain fades, we’ll see drier conditions through midday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop this afternoon; areas south of I-64 have the best rain chance later today. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Rain chances fade through the evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight. An isolated shower chance can’t be ruled out in southern Kentucky tonight. Tonight will be muggy again with lows in the mid-70s by Friday morning.
After a sunny start, our scattered thunderstorm chance returns Friday afternoon. The best rain chances may be south of Louisville depending on the location of the previous day’s cool front. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s once again.
After Friday afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms fade, partly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures slide back into the 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, as well as highs in the 90s, remain in the forecast through the weekend.
