FORECAST: Patchy fog early Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Air Quality Alert on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog will be possible overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s.
Rain chances will be lower Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. With a few heavy downpours, possible temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. After Friday afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms fade, partly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures slide back into the 70s.
There will be a little more heat and humidity for the weekend with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s with our heat index nearing 100.
More of the same is expected over the next several days with highs a degree or two on either side of 90 degrees with isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.