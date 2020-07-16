Man seriously injured in Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to the intersection of 28th Street and Grand Avenue around midnight. When they arrived, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
