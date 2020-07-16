New LMPD audit shows mismanagement of overtime for officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A newly-released audit shows LMPD’s administration had little control over officer overtime, leading to a number of officers being prosecuted.
Metro Council President David James commissioned the audit.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have been investigating the overtime problems since 2017 after obtaining an email written by LMPD’s then-Chief Steve Conrad. The email showed the moment he realized the department had accidentally blown through more than $500,000 in overtime money in less than six weeks.
That year, Louisville broke its record for the number of homicides. The overtime money was supposed to help fight violence through the summer months.
That instance would be just one glimpse into the mess the department’s overtime system was in.
The newly-released audit confirms the department wasn’t verifying, documenting or monitoring overtime hours submitted, especially when it came to officers showing up to court or working off-duty jobs.
The overtime mismanagement was part of what former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper informed council members about. A jury later found those conversations led to Harper’s demotion once Conrad found out.
Harper, a popular major, won a more than $350,000 whistleblower lawsuit.
The chief’s email came in the middle of the audit period, between December 2016 through August 2018. The audit stated that $17 million tax dollars were spent on 424,600 overtime hours.
Since then, a number officers have been arrested for double-dipping, getting paid for being on duty while also working an off-duty job. That was a crime the new audit said was easy to commit because of the lack of control at the top.
Since the commissioning of the audit, LMPD has been working on fixing the overtime problems. As part of the audit, LMPD agreed to implement all 17 of its recommendations, some of which already have taken effect.
