Pediatrician parents say not going back to school poses big risk

Other children need physical or speech therapy services or have learning disabilities. Many of Dauk’s concerns were echoed by five independent pediatricians across the country who told NBC News that when it comes to children and coronavirus, they don’t get as sick as adults; serious complications for kids are rare, and young children are less likely to spread the virus. They agreed that as long as safety requirements are in place like social distancing, keeping desks apart, and good hand washing, they would all send their own children back to school without hesitation.