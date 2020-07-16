Pollio recommends NTI to begin JCPS school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Thursday that he will recommend to the school board to begin the 2020-21 school year with at-home learning.
The board is scheduled to vote on the matter Tuesday.
“None of our options are ideal,” he said about the start of the new school year amid a global health crisis that has claimed the lives of nearly 140,000 Americans and more than 580,000 people worldwide.
“The risk is just too great right now to come back,” Pollio said. “I will always err on the side of student and staff safety.”
Pollio said for the first six weeks of the school year, the district will provide non-traditional instruction.
“At the end of September, we’ll review the number of cases and determine if it’s safe to return to in-person instruction,” he said.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.