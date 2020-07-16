Ramsey Bearse: Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison for sexting student

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to two years in prison.
Ramsey Bearse was sentenced Wednesday via Skype with Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Bloom.
Bearse, a former teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between August 2018 and October 2018 using the app Snapchat.
She pleaded guilty in December 2019 to a felony count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.
In addition to her prison sentence, Bearse will serve 10 years of supervised release. She also will be subjected to lie detector searches and drug screens.
Court officials said Bearse will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.
