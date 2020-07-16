’Standing on quicksand’: McConnell meets with Grayson Co. hospital staff adapting to pandemic challenges

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - As the nation faces one of the biggest health care crises it has ever seen, some rural hospitals across America have been able to stay open thanks to federal CARES Act funding. The relief made a difference at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Hospital leaders said it allowed them to bring back furloughed workers and focusing on caring for patients rather than incurring costs. Wayne Meriwether, the CEO of TLRMC, said the medical community is still learning about the virus every day, but knew from the start it was contagious and deadly.
"It was asking a lot to have our medical staff, our team members on the front line," Meriwether said.
Others from the hospital noted how critical funding was and serious the virus remains.
"Guys, wear your mask," Dr. Anthony Smith said. "This couldn't be more real. There are 140,000 dead Americans that can tell you that."
Smith said the situation is challenging because it is ever-evolving.
"The ground has changed under our feet constantly as if we were standing on quicksand," Smith added.
Some at Twin Lakes know just how rough the situation can get first hand.
“COVID-19 became very personal for me,” Chris Cline, a nurse at the facility, said. “I contracted the virus and it drained my health, energy, and well-being for 14 days. I was hospitalized for a brief period of time during that.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made an appearance at the hospital Thursday, thanked those in attendance for their work on the front lines of the pandemic. He is urging people to wear a mask and added the next round of federal COVID relief will focus on schools, jobs, and liability protection.
"The next and almost certainly final rescue package because there has to be a limit as to how much national debt we can pile on to the country," McConnell said.
The senator said decisions, like was set to be announced in Jefferson County Thursday, should be made at the local level, but that America will not look anything close to normal if kids are still not in school in the fall.
Hospital workers thanked him for his hand in dealing out federal help so far, but some asked not to be forgotten as the pandemic continues.
"As you move forward with legislation aimed at keeping things running, just remember places like this," Smith said. "Because there's a lot of good people taking good care of people."
Meriwether noted one of the biggest challenges moving forward will be supplying the hospital with ample PPE as the pandemic continues.
