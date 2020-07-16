TARC approves proposed service adjustments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC has approved service adjustments which is expected to improve performance and better align services with actual ridership.
The changes will go into effect on August 9. The changes were proposed in April, aimed to improve efficiency. They include the elimination of inefficient routes with fewer riders, as well as the removal of duplicated non-revenue service in the downtown area.
The following routes will be discontinued:
- Routes 01 & 77 (the LouLift circulators)
- Local routes 62 & 82
- Circulator 96
- express routes 45X, 49X, 53X, 54X, 64X, 65X, 66X, 67X, 68X, & the 78X
Minor schedule adjustments will be made to Routes 6, 10, 15, 18, 23, 28, 31, & 61X.
To see a map of the upcoming route changes, click here.
