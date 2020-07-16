West Louisville man pleads for change in his neighborhood after father is carjacked at gunpoint

“I had went to a few of those protests on Broadway,” Buckner said. “I was in it. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t have a megaphone, but I’m thinking to myself, ‘We are sitting in front of the police, yelling absurdities, saying whatever we’re saying. But at the same time, if there’s a cat in the tree, if there’s a militia at the door, you’re calling the police.' So let’s cut that out. Let’s start to partner with our police and let’s start to work with them because we absolutely need that for our society for law and order.”