Beshear reports 531 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced a staggering 531 new cases of the coronavirus across the state. (Source: KET)
By John P. Wise | July 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 4:18 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced a staggering 531 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.

It marks the third-highest, single-day total of new cases throughout the pandemic, trailing May 6 (625 new cases) and July 14 (576).

Of the new cases, 83 were reported in Jefferson County, and 40 were confirmed in Fayette County. Three new cases involve children less than a year old, and two more involve kids who are a year old.

The governor also reported eight new deaths, bringing the state total to 653.

Beshear said a total of 522,267 Kentuckians have been tested, returning a positivity rate of 4.19 percent. He said there are 452 people currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, and 89 are in an ICU.

The governor also said 6,722 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, “and for that we are grateful.”

This story is being updated.

