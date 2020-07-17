Car-jackings lead to police pursuit, crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Four people were taken into custody and more suspects are at large following two car-jackings and a police pursuit that crossed state lines, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to a report of a car-jacking near Oldshire Road around 4:20 a.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A second car-jacking was reported shortly after near Carmelwood Drive.
Mitchell said the stolen vehicles were spotted by officers near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway. The officers attempted a traffic stop, but Mitchell said both drivers failed to yield and led police on a pursuit.
One of the vehicles hit another uninvolved vehicle at Preston Highway and Outer Loop. Mitchell said two people who were inside that vehicle, Keyounie Smith, 18, and Jemond Groves, 18, were arrested.
The second vehicle continued on Preston Highway and led officers throughout Jefferson County and into Charlestown, Indiana.
Mitchell said those two suspects were taken into custody by Indiana State Police. He also said there are outstanding suspects that fled into Charlestown that have not been located.
The names of the other suspects have not been released.
Smith and Groves were charged with fleeing and evading and robbery.
Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.