County Attorney to drop felony charges stemming from protest at Attorney General’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A felony charge placed on more than 80 people who were arrested during a protest outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house will be dropped.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell released the following statement Friday afternoon:
“After careful review of the law, I am dismissing the felony charge of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process against the protestors arrested on Attorney General Cameron’s property on July 14, 2020. While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protestor arrested this past Tuesday. We continue to review the misdemeanors and violations for prosecution at a later date.
Pursuant to KRS 431.076, our office will assist the protestors in expunging the felony charge from their record thirty (30) days after the dismissal.”
A total of 87 arrests were made when protesters occupied Cameron’s front lawn on July 14. Among the people charged were NFL player Kenny Stills, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and “Love and Basketball” star Yandy Smith.
