Firefighters put out flames in vacant home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out flames inside of a vacant home on Friday.
Crews were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street around 11:30 a.m., according to Louisville Fire and Rescue spokesman Major Bobby Cooper.
It took 25 firefighters less than 15 minutes to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Cooper said there was moderate damage throughout the home.
Louisville Fire Department Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.