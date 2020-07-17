Grants for Black artists, restaurant owners to help create more space for representation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Black artists and restaurant owners in Louisville can apply for a grant tailor-made for their community.
Fund for the Arts said it has funds for all individuals, but right now they said the Black community needs support.
Art is visible all across Louisville, but supporters of local creatives said the faces and talents behind the brushes hold value and play a role in the impact of the work.
The Fund for the Arts Foundation is creating space for Black people to use their creativity during the current racial and health pandemic. Ashley Cathey used blocks of color to add a burst to Logan Street in Smoketown. She said she painted her family who lived in Shepherds Square before it changed. She painted a mirror for the next generation.
“I wanted to give an affirmation that you can do what you want,” Cathey said. “I am, I can, and I will.”
A student watching her create reinstated Cathey’s purpose.
“She just was so happy,” Cathey said. “‘[I can’t believe] that you’re out here doing this. You look like me’ and that lifted me in that moment and made me feel like I’m doing this for you all. I’m here to represent us.”
Fund for the Arts created the Individual Black Artists Fund and Black Culinary Arts Fund for Black owned restaurants.
Fund for the Arts Senior Vice President J.P. Davis said it is doubling down on equity. He said it’s time to support the Black community and an equitable society.
“Specifically targeting Black communities, black artists, black owned restaurants, because at the end of the day the time is now for us to all play a part in moving forward,” Davis said.
The grant will provide five $15,000 grants for restaurant owners to help with cash flow and make sure they stay open and up to $2,000 for artists.
Cathey is one of the artists applying. Davis said the foundation wants to lift Black voices and talent because artists are creative first responders during a crisis.
”What artists do in times of need is roll up their sleeves and they’re the ones coming up with solutions,” Davis said.
“Speak through your work and not have the resources or the funds be a factor in that,” Cathey said.
The right words are not always there, however Davis and Cathey said the grant will help artists continue to create the right message.
Davis said right now a certain amount of money is available, however if the need is there, the foundation will raise more money.
Applications are due within the next two weeks and are available by clicking here.
