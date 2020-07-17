Hardin County schools set new start date

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A new school start date was approved in Hardin County.
The Hardin County Board of Education voted to let students start school on Aug. 24, instead of the original Aug. 6 start date.
Students can chose to attend school via a traditional school year on campus or a virtual online academy.
The new start date will not eliminate fall break, winter break or spring break. The last day of school will be May 21, 2021.
The first day of preschool will be Sept. 1 and the last day for preschool students is scheduled for May 13, 2021.
