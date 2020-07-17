JCPS parents look for alternatives to in-home remote learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Helping their students through lessons at home last spring was tough enough for JCPS parents, and now they are also looking for ways to overcome the loss of socialization.
JCPS students likely will stay home and take classes remotely for at least the first six weeks of the new school year. That period could be extended depending on how seriously the coronavirus is hitting home this fall, and parents are looking for alternatives.
Traffic to the Facebook page for Louisville Homeschool jumped 478 percent in the last month, executive director Jackie Hawkins said.
“If you’re looking for a small group setting for your child who needs to learn in person, because a lot of kids just don’t engage with the computer the way they would with a teacher or their peers,” Hawkins said, “then a cottage school is a great way to have like a private-school experience but limit the number of children that your child is exposed to.”
The non-profit Louisville Homeschool offers two days of group, in-person cottage classes a week. One day of classes is already filled.
“I think that nearly all of our classes were completely filled to capacity and wait-listed within the first week of registration being open because there’s just a huge influx of new homeschooling families that are choosing this for their family,” teacher Ashley Gardner said.
Hawkins listed precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classes including masks and social distancing.
Some parents are choosing the do-it-yourself approach to create their own opportunities for socialization.
Louisville mom Alexis Bradley celebrated her daughter’s 5th birthday on Friday wondering how she is going to improve the child’s kindergarten experience at home.
Bradley said she reached out to neighbors on social media discussing the possibility of organizing outdoor group activities for kindergarteners. So far, she has received dozens of responses.
”Mostly, I think everybody’s just trying to figure it out and do what’s best for their kids and the community,” she said.
